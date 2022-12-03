4.6 700whp "budget" build

So long story short, my p1sc has started to go out on me, procharger wants $1800 to turn it into a D1. My setup now is accompanied with stage 1 MHS cams, full exhaust (no cats) Anderson power pipe, methanol injection and intercooler. I am trying to gather lightly used parts for my build, I have already got a teksid block, still has crosshatched and looks to be in good shape, I paid $200 for it, same day I picked up a forged eagle crank for $300 and just got a set of Manley cobra rods for $400. Hoping to have a bottom end fully assembled with machine work and all for $3000 or less. Does anyone have any input on this part of the build? Has anyone built something similar? I'm still deciding on pistons, as i need to have the block inspected, cleaned ect, to make sure I don't need oversized pistons. Also, is there a way to search for specific 4.6 parts on this site? TIA