Best block / parts for Turbo build

Hey guys, I was in the final stages of putting an on3 turbo kit on my 04 mustang GT. Then a leakdown and compression test showed that I have some pretty bad rings in cylinders 3 and 6. So instead of tuning I want to build the engine. My goal is somewhere around 800whp. I want to keep it relatively streetable as well. Ive been told that the Teksid blocks are a decent choice, and I know the 4v rods and pistons are much better. But my main question is will those be strong enough to handle the power I want to make? Any engine building, parts, seller recommendations would be very helpful.