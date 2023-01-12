4 to 5 lug adapters?

3

30Tunes

New Member
Jan 12, 2023
2
0
0
BayArea, Ca
I see they make hubcentric adapters that make a 4 lug into a 5 lug. Wondering what others think about these. I would never run them if they didnt bolt to the original studs and just slid on. But from my past experience I had no issues with them on my 240sx. And I was drifting and beating the :poo: out of that car. I just plan on driving normally with the mustang. I know most people are going to say go 5 lug with genuine parts but this is just temporary to show off my new wheels . Let me know, thanks!
50.jpg
 

  • Sponsors (?)


Mustang5L5

Mustang5L5

Put lubricant all over the balls
Mod Dude
Feb 18, 2001
39,660
15,466
224
Massachusetts
The reason you don't see bolt on spacers typically used on Fox bodies is because they add a lot of extra width. The bolt on type spacers tend to be 1" or so thick because you bolt on to the 4-lug axle, and then the spacer needs thickness to hold the 5 lugs to the wheel.

Most fox guys want to run big wheels, 9" wide or more, and to do this and not hit the fenders, you need to pull the wheel in as far as it will go. So spacers in general on the rear tend to be rare. All depends on the wheel offset of course.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

93CalypsoConvert
Fox Brake Upgrade for 4 Cyl
Replies
3
Views
486
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
TIGGER
TIGGER
L
Fox Rearend SN95 swap with 10 wide wheels
Replies
3
Views
674
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Luisr010
L
limp
Fox My 4 to 5 lug journey..
Replies
90
Views
3K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Noobz347
Noobz347
A
Sn95 Gt Rear end in ‘91 Fox 5.0
Replies
4
Views
968
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
92_DynoFox
92_DynoFox
D
Need help with suspension, wheel + tire size, 91 Fox SN95 5 Lug
Replies
20
Views
2K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
nickyb
nickyb
Top Bottom
Hot
New
Menu