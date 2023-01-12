4 to 5 lug adapters?

The reason you don't see bolt on spacers typically used on Fox bodies is because they add a lot of extra width. The bolt on type spacers tend to be 1" or so thick because you bolt on to the 4-lug axle, and then the spacer needs thickness to hold the 5 lugs to the wheel.



Most fox guys want to run big wheels, 9" wide or more, and to do this and not hit the fenders, you need to pull the wheel in as far as it will go. So spacers in general on the rear tend to be rare. All depends on the wheel offset of course.