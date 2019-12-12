65 289 spark plug gap/popping!

Another couple causes of exhaust "popping" on deceleration is insufficient spark advance at closed throttle, typically the result of using timed (ported) vacuum versus full manifold vacuum for vacuum advance combined with a LEAN fuel mixture. Lean mixtures take longer to burn than rich mixtures and if you don't ignite it early enough, combustion will still be taking place when the exhaust valve opens to expel the gases. Another cause is poor control of reversion by the headers. Reversion is when the exhaust pulse reverses direction as the piston travels down on the intake stroke during intake and exhaust valve overlap. If the header primaries for 2 cylinders are connected, one of which is on the exhaust stroke and the other on the intake, reversion can "pull" hot exhaust up to meet fuel-laden mix and cause ignition in the port. Other causes can include small exhaust leaks at the header flange that cause fresh, oxygen-rich air to contact unburned gases and result in spontaneous combustion. IMHO, the spark advance issue is the most common and where I'd look first.