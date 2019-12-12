65 289 spark plug gap/popping!

I have a 65 mustang with 289, C4 automatic.
The engine has a little bigger cam, larger valves, tri-y headers, 4bbl, dual exhaust with flowmaster X.
The spark plugs are gapped at .0035 AC Delco.
When I rev the engine and let off it pops. Would a different gap help this problem or possibly help take
advantage of the mods the engine has from stock? More power? Would it hurt anything?
I played with the timing and it helped some, but it still pops.
any ideas appreciated! Love this forum!
