67' Coupe Fender Apron Measurements

Ok we will start with the spring towers .The front of the car should be leveled from frame rail to frame rail .Also since everything is removed from the frame rails the front of the car should be supported at the front of the rockers so there is no stress on the frame rails .From the front of the frame rail and front cross brace below the radiator support to the center of the front control arm hole is 22 1/4 inches This will position the towers on the rails .Clamp them in place ,do not weld yetNow from the front of the tower and inside edge of the driver side frame rail at the top inside edge measure up to the inside edge of the pass side tower and this will be 38 1/4 inches . The driver side will be the same measurements .You should have 22 1/4 inches between the front control arm bolt holes .what works great here is a long piece of 1/2 inch all thread through the front control arm bolt holes with a nut on the inside of each tower and on the out side of each tower to keep them the correct distance apart . You will have to X brace the towers to keep them in position .once you are certain they positioned at the proper measurement then the towers can be welded .this will take you a while ,then we will start with the aprons up to the fire wall .