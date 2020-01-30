93 Cobra 10 Pin Connector Wire Colors

So I made a rookie mistake tonight. I've been in the process of rebuilding the top end on my 93 Cobra and I decided to delete the salt and pepper shakers. I de-pinned the connectors but after doing so I realized that the wire colors are not consistent on the white connectors. Does anyone have pictures of the wire colors going to either side of the white connector?

I matched all the wires up and I have an grayish wire coming from the chassis side of the harness and a green/brn(or red) on the engine side. Before I go and pull the whole harness apart can anyone help? I have a feeling they are all mixed up on this connector. ugh.
 

Yes I've been looking over them, but there is the Gray only wire coming from the ecu side the harness. I don't see that on the diagram.... is there something unique about the cobra's wiring?
 
