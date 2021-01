I have a 93 mustang v8 trans. Specifically tag # 13 52 218. It has a small crack at the oil drain. I would like to swap out the main case. What “years” would work? Specifically I bought the attached replacement case off eBay. Seller said it would fit but I want to be sure before I am SOL at the garage when they go to swap the cases. Do all the wc cases fit regardless of the year or engine type?