94 cobra installing x303 cam Need Help Gramps helping Grandson street cred at stake

I have installed an x303 cam in the 94 cobra bought a set of gt40p heads for it. What I did was take the original factory roller rockers (F3ZE-6529-AB Crane Cams) and installed them on the gt40p heads along with Comp cams (987-16) valve springs. I noticed the valves after I installed rocker arms, springs and new hyd roller lifters had a little play in them at rest. I completed the build fired it off and had a little rocker clatter then a ping sound. I immediately shut it down took valve cover off and had a broke inner valve spring and broke rocker arm stud.

My questions are these.
1) How did I screw up
2) how do I fix it
3) Can I go back to the original stock gt heads with original valve springs and what rocker ratio do I use on it with x303 cam

Should I have used 1.6 roller rockers instead of factory 1.7 roller rockers? Are the valve springs the correct ones. I will attach pictures.

Grandpa helping Grandson with his car. Street cred is at stake please help.
 

