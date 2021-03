Hi, new guy on the block and im turbocharging my 95 GT and wanted to use a microsquirt to control the engine while the stock eec controls the transmission and while i was looking at microsquirt documents i got rather confused on where exactly i take PIP signal from for the microsquirt without disrupting the stock eec from transmission control as ive read that the eec for an aode uses the PIP signal to shift the transmission any information would be greatly appreciated thanks