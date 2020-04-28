97 cobra cobra , rear end, how much power will it take ?

Cammandobrando
Member
-
Apr 16, 2020
-
- 5
-
- 1
-
- 13
Hey guys i have a 97 cobra with a vortech s trim , running 10 lbs of boost , dyno sheet says 440whp , im not the original owner of the car but want to turn the boost up , so im curious what the rear end will handle , i dont know if it has any axle or diff upgrades , unless some
One can tell me i am already passed where i would need an upgrade like that, any help would be great
