I have a 97 Cobra with a 2012 Coyote swap. I just had to buy a new alternator. Both alternators are the 97 style due to the Power By Hour bracket. The old alternator didn’t have a stator plug but the new one does. The grey 3 prong plug from the car has a blk/wht wire but instead of running to a stator plug it runs to the car. How would I hook up a stator wire to the new alternator?