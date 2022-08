I have a 3.8ltr Mustang. I'm trying to replace an a/c manifold hose but can't locate one like mine. Mine looks almost exactly like the 96 a/c manifold hose except for the location of the low pressure recharge/service valve. Mine in on the horizontal pipe just before it makes a 90 into the accumulator. The manual shows the part number as 19D734 A/C Manifold and tube. Anyone know where I can order one?