I installed a 5.0Resto r-134a kit for 87-93 mustangs. Made sure system was prepared (flushed evaporator core, oiled everything, pulled and held vacuum, continued vacuum for additional 45 min), then I charged with the required 24oz of 134a, but the thing will only blow cool, but not cold (vent thermometer says 60 degrees). Also, the compressor never cycles off, it puts a substantial load on the engine, and makes the whole car run about 30 degrees hotter. Is there too much refrigerant in the system? Bad compressor? I doubt its an orifice tube issue since everything was flushed or new. I am not sure what to do here.