spellman
- Oct 27, 2021
- 12
- 0
- 1
- 38
American Forge and Foundry Strut Spring Compressor for MacPherson struts with springs up to 7" in diameter
Model 3610
$190
Georgetown, TX
This tool is almost brand new -- I believe I used it once. I bought this in early 2003 for a project that never materialized. I'm selling all of the parts for a 408 small block Ford build, plus some Fox mustang chassis parts: Mustang Parts and Tools
All parts have been stored in the dry climate of Midland, TX.
Please see my other listings or ask about other parts you're interested in!
Cort
