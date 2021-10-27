For Sale American Forge and Foundry Strut Spring Compressor Model 3610

American Forge and Foundry Strut Spring Compressor for MacPherson struts with springs up to 7" in diameter
Model 3610

$190
Georgetown, TX

This tool is almost brand new -- I believe I used it once. I bought this in early 2003 for a project that never materialized. I'm selling all of the parts for a 408 small block Ford build, plus some Fox mustang chassis parts: Mustang Parts and Tools

All parts have been stored in the dry climate of Midland, TX.

Please see my other listings or ask about other parts you're interested in!

Cort
 

