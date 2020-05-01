Any benefits to running mass air with megasquirt?

Jweirnik
New Member
-
- May 1, 2020
-
- 1
-
- 0
-
- 1
-
- 39
I recently purchased a stinger performance Pimpxs for my 1992 5.0. I haven’t installed it yet, I’ve been reading the instruction trying to wrap my head around all of it. I currently have a 92mm pro m mass air meter. Im wondering if there are any advantages or disadvantages to using a mass air in a megasquirt based ecu.
stock 5.0 short block
aluminum gt40x heads 58cc
trickflow stage 1 cam
vortech s trim
crane 1.6 roller rockers
fluidampner balancer
pro m 92mm mass air
ford racing 60 lb injectors
aeromotive 340 lph in tank fuel pump
accufab 75mm throttle body
holley systemax intake
