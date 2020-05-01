Any benefits to running mass air with megasquirt?

J

Jweirnik

New Member
May 1, 2020
Appleton,WI
I recently purchased a stinger performance Pimpxs for my 1992 5.0. I haven’t installed it yet, I’ve been reading the instruction trying to wrap my head around all of it. I currently have a 92mm pro m mass air meter. Im wondering if there are any advantages or disadvantages to using a mass air in a megasquirt based ecu.

stock 5.0 short block
aluminum gt40x heads 58cc
trickflow stage 1 cam
vortech s trim
crane 1.6 roller rockers
fluidampner balancer
pro m 92mm mass air
ford racing 60 lb injectors
aeromotive 340 lph in tank fuel pump
accufab 75mm throttle body
holley systemax intake
 

a91what

a91what

SendMeUrDataLog
Mod Dude
Apr 6, 2011
Hillsborough county
I have tuned many a vehicle with both, If you want to avoid dealing with MAT air density correction issues then the MAF is the way to go. It is also more forgiving if you decide to make a change to the engine.
you will need the calibration curve for the sensor to make it successful.
 
