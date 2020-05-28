For Sale 2000 Mustang Turbo 6 speed

Selling my 2000 GT. Car is located in Kent Ohio. Motor was just put together about 1700 miles ago by Victory Engines and CRT performance in Norwalk about 1 1/2 years ago. Just put 6 speed in the car asking $21,500. I can be reached at 330-815-9719.
MOTOR

  • Teksid block .020over
  • Forged cobra crank
  • Forged manley rods
  • Forged wiesco pisotons stock dish
  • Clevite tricoat bearings
  • Mmr billet oil pump & gears
  • Every bolt that can be ARP 2000 is
  • Mmr 7 qt oil pan
  • Patriot performance stage 3 ported heads went over again at Victory Engines
  • Todd Warren custom Turbo cams built just for this motor setup
  • All parts in heads to spin above 7k rpm
  • Trick flow valve covers (powder coated to match car)
  • Front timing cover 3 bolt (powder coated polished)
  • Edelbrock victor intake and elbow
  • Accufab 90mm tb
  • 1” spacer on intake to clear fuel rails
  • POWER ADDER
  • Hellion hot side
  • 78mm turbonetics turbo ball bearings
  • Custom down pipe 3” stainless from Steves automotive service
  • Borla s type cat back
  • Treadstone intercooler
  • Turbonetics Godzilla blow off valve
  • Tubronetics waste gate
  • In cabin boost controller
  • FUEL
  • Sumped 04 Cobra Tank (bought from on3)
  • Aeromotive Eliminator Fuel pump
  • -10 sump to pre filter
  • Aeromotive pre-post filters
  • -8 post filter to aeromotive Y block
  • Edelbrock fuel rails
  • Aeromotive fuel pressure regulater
  • -6 return line
  • All lines AN braided lines all Russell and Frangoli fittings
  • Siemens deka 80lb/hr injectors
  • Pro M mass air meter (blow through)
  • TRANSMISSION
  • T-56 out of 03 cobra 17000 miles
  • Trans gone through by shop
  • 10spline input 31 spline output
  • Mcloud RXT twin disc clutch
  • Fidanza aluminum flywheel
  • Strange hardened steel transmission yoke
  • Custom dennys driveshaft 1350 nitrous ready
  • All U-Joints upgraded to 1350
  • Pro 5.0 shifter
  • Steeda adjustable clutch cable
  • REAR END
  • Ford 31 spline posi unit
  • Moser 31 spline axels
  • Aluminum diff cover with pre load bearing bolts
  • SUSPENSION
  • Qa1 adjustable front coilovers
  • Qa1 175lb springs
  • Granatelli tubular K member
  • Granatelli tubular A arms
  • Eibach sway bar
  • Sub frame connectors
  • Torque box reinforcement plates
  • Boxed upper and lower control arms
  • Eibach rear sway bar
  • All polyurethane bushings
  • Qa1 double adjustable shocks
  • Eibach pro kit springs
  • EXTERIOR
  • 18X9 FR 500 chrome wheels 275/35/18
  • 18x10 FR 500 chrome wheels 305/35/18 Mickey Thompson ET streets
  • 03-04 cobra front bumper
  • 2000 Cobra R hood
  • INTERIOR
  • Autometer dash gauges
  • Autometer digital oil, fuel pressure, water temp
  • Autometer Monster tach with shift light
  • Autometer boost/vac gauge
  • Autometer wide band gauge
  • Pioneer Avic N-2 DVD navigation head unit
 

