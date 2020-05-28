MOTOR​

Teksid block .020over

Forged cobra crank

Forged manley rods

Forged wiesco pisotons stock dish

Clevite tricoat bearings

Mmr billet oil pump & gears

Every bolt that can be ARP 2000 is

Mmr 7 qt oil pan

Patriot performance stage 3 ported heads went over again at Victory Engines

Todd Warren custom Turbo cams built just for this motor setup

All parts in heads to spin above 7k rpm

Trick flow valve covers (powder coated to match car)

Front timing cover 3 bolt (powder coated polished)

Edelbrock victor intake and elbow

Accufab 90mm tb

1” spacer on intake to clear fuel rails

POWER ADDER

Hellion hot side

78mm turbonetics turbo ball bearings

Custom down pipe 3” stainless from Steves automotive service

Borla s type cat back

Treadstone intercooler

Turbonetics Godzilla blow off valve

Tubronetics waste gate

In cabin boost controller

FUEL

Sumped 04 Cobra Tank (bought from on3)

Aeromotive Eliminator Fuel pump

-10 sump to pre filter

Aeromotive pre-post filters

-8 post filter to aeromotive Y block

Edelbrock fuel rails

Aeromotive fuel pressure regulater

-6 return line

All lines AN braided lines all Russell and Frangoli fittings

Siemens deka 80lb/hr injectors

Pro M mass air meter (blow through)

TRANSMISSION

T-56 out of 03 cobra 17000 miles

Trans gone through by shop

10spline input 31 spline output

Mcloud RXT twin disc clutch

Fidanza aluminum flywheel

Strange hardened steel transmission yoke

Custom dennys driveshaft 1350 nitrous ready

All U-Joints upgraded to 1350

Pro 5.0 shifter

Steeda adjustable clutch cable

REAR END

Ford 31 spline posi unit

Moser 31 spline axels

Aluminum diff cover with pre load bearing bolts



SUSPENSION

Qa1 adjustable front coilovers

Qa1 175lb springs

Granatelli tubular K member

Granatelli tubular A arms

Eibach sway bar

Sub frame connectors

Torque box reinforcement plates

Boxed upper and lower control arms

Eibach rear sway bar

All polyurethane bushings

Qa1 double adjustable shocks

Eibach pro kit springs

EXTERIOR

18X9 FR 500 chrome wheels 275/35/18

18x10 FR 500 chrome wheels 305/35/18 Mickey Thompson ET streets

03-04 cobra front bumper

2000 Cobra R hood

INTERIOR

Autometer dash gauges

Autometer digital oil, fuel pressure, water temp

Autometer Monster tach with shift light

Autometer boost/vac gauge

Autometer wide band gauge

Pioneer Avic N-2 DVD navigation head unit

Selling my 2000 GT. Car is located in Kent Ohio. Motor was just put together about 1700 miles ago by Victory Engines and CRT performance in Norwalk about 1 1/2 years ago. Just put 6 speed in the car asking $21,500. I can be reached at 330-815-9719.