rdwyellowguy
- Feb 17, 2010
Selling my 2000 GT. Car is located in Kent Ohio. Motor was just put together about 1700 miles ago by Victory Engines and CRT performance in Norwalk about 1 1/2 years ago. Just put 6 speed in the car asking $21,500. I can be reached at 330-815-9719.
MOTOR
- Teksid block .020over
- Forged cobra crank
- Forged manley rods
- Forged wiesco pisotons stock dish
- Clevite tricoat bearings
- Mmr billet oil pump & gears
- Every bolt that can be ARP 2000 is
- Mmr 7 qt oil pan
- Patriot performance stage 3 ported heads went over again at Victory Engines
- Todd Warren custom Turbo cams built just for this motor setup
- All parts in heads to spin above 7k rpm
- Trick flow valve covers (powder coated to match car)
- Front timing cover 3 bolt (powder coated polished)
- Edelbrock victor intake and elbow
- Accufab 90mm tb
- 1” spacer on intake to clear fuel rails
- POWER ADDER
- Hellion hot side
- 78mm turbonetics turbo ball bearings
- Custom down pipe 3” stainless from Steves automotive service
- Borla s type cat back
- Treadstone intercooler
- Turbonetics Godzilla blow off valve
- Tubronetics waste gate
- In cabin boost controller
- FUEL
- Sumped 04 Cobra Tank (bought from on3)
- Aeromotive Eliminator Fuel pump
- -10 sump to pre filter
- Aeromotive pre-post filters
- -8 post filter to aeromotive Y block
- Edelbrock fuel rails
- Aeromotive fuel pressure regulater
- -6 return line
- All lines AN braided lines all Russell and Frangoli fittings
- Siemens deka 80lb/hr injectors
- Pro M mass air meter (blow through)
- TRANSMISSION
- T-56 out of 03 cobra 17000 miles
- Trans gone through by shop
- 10spline input 31 spline output
- Mcloud RXT twin disc clutch
- Fidanza aluminum flywheel
- Strange hardened steel transmission yoke
- Custom dennys driveshaft 1350 nitrous ready
- All U-Joints upgraded to 1350
- Pro 5.0 shifter
- Steeda adjustable clutch cable
- REAR END
- Ford 31 spline posi unit
- Moser 31 spline axels
- Aluminum diff cover with pre load bearing bolts
- SUSPENSION
- Qa1 adjustable front coilovers
- Qa1 175lb springs
- Granatelli tubular K member
- Granatelli tubular A arms
- Eibach sway bar
- Sub frame connectors
- Torque box reinforcement plates
- Boxed upper and lower control arms
- Eibach rear sway bar
- All polyurethane bushings
- Qa1 double adjustable shocks
- Eibach pro kit springs
- EXTERIOR
- 18X9 FR 500 chrome wheels 275/35/18
- 18x10 FR 500 chrome wheels 305/35/18 Mickey Thompson ET streets
- 03-04 cobra front bumper
- 2000 Cobra R hood
- INTERIOR
- Autometer dash gauges
- Autometer digital oil, fuel pressure, water temp
- Autometer Monster tach with shift light
- Autometer boost/vac gauge
- Autometer wide band gauge
- Pioneer Avic N-2 DVD navigation head unit
