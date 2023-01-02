Any guess who makes this manifold

Got an 08 gt with a 4.6 loaded with supposedly a 2011 coyote supercharger! No throttle and have tried new plugs/new 60mm throttle body/new high flow injectors/new high flow fuel pump. Starts idles high for a few seconds then idles down till It dies! So, shooting in the dark that the seals are used up and decided I’d replace them. This combo weighs a good 50-60 lbs!!! . I cannot for the life of me find THIS intake anywhere! Just trying to figure out what I truly have? Don’t know the correct routing for the little canister on the back which is connected to intake vacuum and the other I think goes to the intake tube before the throttle body?