Any guess who makes this manifold

Got an 08 gt with a 4.6 loaded with supposedly a 2011 coyote supercharger! No throttle and have tried new plugs/new 60mm throttle body/new high flow injectors/new high flow fuel pump. Starts idles high for a few seconds then idles down till It dies! So, shooting in the dark that the seals are used up and decided I’d replace them. This combo weighs a good 50-60 lbs!!! . I cannot for the life of me find THIS intake anywhere! Just trying to figure out what I truly have? Don’t know the correct routing for the little canister on the back which is connected to intake vacuum and the other I think goes to the intake tube before the throttle body?
FCA3BA93-7027-42A7-999C-E9DEE5FC3BF5.jpeg
04A50049-8E9C-4D05-BC69-AFCE0C76C957.jpeg
7724F619-6F09-4E35-8CC8-21B8A0F9F23D.jpeg
 

