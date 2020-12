I use to run Goodyear Eagle Sport A/S tires on my Stang (I live in Wisconsin so I don't really have a choice) and regretfully put on some generic Fusion "UHP" A/S tires and I've hated it ever since. I'm thinking of going back to Goodyear Eagle F1 A/S or Goodyear Eagle Exhilarate A/S. The Exhilarates seem like a really good tire according to everybody but I can't really find much info on who's stang is running these tires. I have an 01 Mustang GT btw.