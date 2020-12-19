Drivetrain AOD Edge Converter Order Form Specs

Hello everyone. I bought a good used 92' mustang AOD transmission that comes with a B&M 2200 stall (probably a 2400 stall) and a PA valvebody. I am thinking of selling the B&M Converter and getting a Mild Street Edge 2600 stall lock up converter. I have checked out their order form, but there are a few details that I do not know. The stuff I do not know is underlined in the picture attached to this post. I know I can find stock 91' 5.0 HO cam specs online, but they tend to vary a bit depending on who posted them, so I would like some close to accurate official stock cam specs. Maybe Edge already has these specs from other stock aod mustang owners that had ordered their converters? Worse case scenario, I will contact them.
 

