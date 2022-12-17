disregard this post now,



Just took another look, the tranny gear was always there, but it’s gone now!

Was planning to change Clutch this winter so I’ll get at the gear then..



Hi folks, 89 GT Manual,



Been having ‘NEW SPEEDO GEAR ‘ issues.



I replaced red 16 tooth gear with Red 21 Tooth gear as called for with my setup.



Speedo in car will work fine for 15 mins then drop to Zero and nothing..



Have had it out 3-4 times

Gear is not chewed up at all.



Spun it up on drill ‘left hand turn’ while out and works fine in car.

Once re-installed does same thing. Dies after a short time.



It’s a Ford OEM gear,

Looks exactly the same, measures the same, just more teeth.



Am I missing something??



Cleaned housing on Tranny

Installs fine

Bolts in fine,

Almost like it’s not meshing properly



Or



Maybe an issue with the other end.



No VSS either.



Any suggestions are welcome.



It’s bang on while working as well..just won’t stay working





AGHHHHHHH!!!