Attaching License plate sticker

J

JJHstang

Member
Sep 12, 2018
74
4
8
Fort Worth, TX
I just transferred my 71 Mach1 from regular to antique. I registered my 1971 nos plates in Texas and received a small metal plate and a small sticker.
I think I have made and attached the small metal rectangle just below my plate.
Before I put the sticker on wanted to know if it looks ok and will meet requirements.
I have attached a picture.
 

Attachments

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
D Removing Engine with H-Pipe Attached? 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 6
S I need help with this color (pic attached) 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 12
L Is there a safe place to attach a tow strap? SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 2
evintho Engine Easier to pull motor with/without tranny attached? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 1
CarMichael Angelo For Sale Zero balance Harmonic balancer for SBF with 36-1 degree wheel attached. Other Classifieds 1
P Where to attach engine hoist 2.3L? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 4
M Interior and Upholstery 93 LX Convertible What attaches to this? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 15
6 Engine Generator to Alternator conversion-belt issue (Pictures attached) Classic Mustang Specific Tech 2
stangraccer I need photos of how the sunroof bag tie down straps attach in the hatch area please 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 3
C 2004 convertible door "bumper" attachment 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
USCGunner Black box attached to hood 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 10
A 94 Gt Exhaust. Cat Convert Pipe Not Attaching To Tail Pipe Muffler ? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 1
Jeremy Batchelor Progress Thread What Do These Hoses Attach Too? 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 2
S Wheel well rusting issues on 2000 GT (pictures attached) SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 9
S Engine 2000 GT 4.6 V8 Noise coming from Pulleys... how to (pic attached) SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 5
Angelv23 Expired 2.3 l mustang motor with all attachments Drivetrain Parts 0
Angelv23 Expired 2.3 l mustang motor with all attachments Drivetrain Parts 0
Redwolff64 Is It Easier To Put The Engine And T5 In Seperate, Or Attach Them, Then Put It In? Classic Mustang Specific Tech 17
K Need clutch education, Pics attached. T5 Swap Classic Mustang Specific Tech 2
vr4us Hoist attachment? 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 5
ratio411 Can you tell me what this does? Aftmkt box attached to MAF? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 4
S Where can I get the long bolts that attach sub frame to the body? 1974 - 1978 Mustang II Talk & Tech 2
K 65 Driveshaft Length Question - Photo attached Classic Mustang Specific Tech 13
DNA DOA What adhesive to attach seperated side molding? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 2
I are you attached to your mustang? 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 27
MustangLX-5.0 Engine vacuum is erratic. Video attached Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 3
P Attach '66 Rear Qtr. Ornaments with Epoxy? Classic Mustang Specific Tech 5
moonraker how to attach '68 gas filler neck Classic Mustang Specific Tech 6
R.J. How to attach a timing wheel to a crank? 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 11
R.J. How to attach a timing wheel to a crank? SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 1
Falcon79 attaching starter to starter wire Classic Mustang Specific Tech 3
S Gas pedal attaching parts question Classic Mustang Specific Tech 4
88-378 Can't find neg, battery to block attachment point Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 12
H Re-attaching trim pieces? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 1
J HELP! Cannot Attach Heater Core Hoses... SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 1
90mustangGT Taillamp attaching options? Smoked tails? LED's? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 6
fivespeedsteed rear bumper attachment questions 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 4
Pokageek Has anyone attached a Chevy LS1 Z28 shifter to their stang? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 8
K Shifter Boot To Bezel Attachment 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 6
B Attaching outer grill moulding Classic Mustang Specific Tech 1
T Help! How does this brake line bracket attach? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 2
Javi Door switches is no longer attached to panel SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 3
KevinV How is the factory GT hood scoop attached? 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 7
R NEED HELP!! attaching a fender Classic Mustang Specific Tech 1
B 71-73 lower fender attachment template wanted Classic Mustang Specific Tech 1
RED2001GT Do you think that my Mustang is Totaled? Please Check the Pictures that I've attached 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 77
85_SS_302_Coupe Speedo cable/cluster...how does it attach?? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 8
H how do i delete old attachments???? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 1
sswilhelm Attaching Brake Lines for Rear Disc on 90 Fox 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 1
DissFigured How do you attach a fiberglass hood scoop? Classic Mustang Specific Tech 13
Similar threads
Top Bottom