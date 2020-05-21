Attaching License plate sticker

JJHstang
I just transferred my 71 Mach1 from regular to antique. I registered my 1971 nos plates in Texas and received a small metal plate and a small sticker.
I think I have made and attached the small metal rectangle just below my plate.
Before I put the sticker on wanted to know if it looks ok and will meet requirements.
I have attached a picture.
I think I have made and attached the small metal rectangle just below my plate.
Before I put the sticker on wanted to know if it looks ok and will meet requirements.
I have attached a picture.
