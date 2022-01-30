Fox Battery relocation other than in the back??

Kid wita 5oh

Kid wita 5oh

Founding Member
Nov 5, 2000
1,099
14
58
36
Wakefield, MA
I'd like to clean up under hood by relocating the battery but I don't want it in the hatch/trunk....what other locations have you all come with? Behind fenders?

I found one setup in an old motor trend article, that would be what in looking for... But I contacted the company and they don't currently make them anymore...they are looking for a new manufacturer for them how ever...

www.motortrend.com

Ford 5.0 Mustang Battery Relocation - Tech Inspection

Making 'Stangs fast is an interest shared by many and most avid Mustang enthusiasts. Anyone who follows our monthly reports knows we're certainly motivated by g
www.motortrend.com www.motortrend.com

I could grab up my own take on that, and may well do so...but Id like to see other ideas first
(And yes I'd be using an AGM battery for any obscure mounts)
 

