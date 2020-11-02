Bell housing confusion… Can you help?

I need some clarification. I have a 67 coupe that was an automatic. I am in the midst of making it a manual. I just picked up a T5 world class￼ out of a 93 fox body.



Right now I’m in the search for a bell housing. I’ve run across both the E3ZR and the E6ZR.￼ My understanding is that the E3 came out of an 83 to 85 fox body, which was prior to the World class.￼ I’m having trouble locating an E6 but I see E3 versions everywhere. (Looking for used)



I’ve seen arguments for both working and others saying the E3 limits the clutch size. Has anyone here done this conversion? Anyone successful with the E3?￼￼