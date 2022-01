Opnion time and feedback. Looking to change up the mustang exhuast. Currently have a catless H pipe with Flowmaste 44s on it. Like the sound but want something more cleaner sounding. Debating on buying a Bassani carted X Pipe with some Bassani 4840 stainless mufflers. I know Bassani was hot back in the day but do they still live up to there Rep? What are you running and any opinions are welcome!