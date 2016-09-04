Bogging At Wot And Loss Of Power

91gte303 said: It gives me an 11 when it's not running but wont when it's running? All I've head it do is sounds like it tested the iac Click to expand...

Revised 2 Nov 2012 to add definition of the NSS functions for both 5 speed and auto transmissions

The first code was 67 which is why you can't get the engine running codes.Clutch not depressed (5 speed) or car not in neutral (5 speed and auto) or not in park (auto) or A/C in On position when codes where dumped.. Possible neutral safety switch or wiring problem. This code may prevent you from running the Key On Engine On tests.External evidence from other sources claims that a code 67 can cause an idle surge condition. Do try to find and fix any issues with the switch and wiring if you get a code 67.5 speed transmission: It has no connection with the starter, and the engine can be cranked without it being connected.Auto transmission: It is the safety interlock that prevents the starter from cranking the engine with the transmission in gear.The computer wants to make sure the A/C is off due to the added load on the engine for the engine running computer diagnostic tests. It also checks to see that the transmission is in Neutral (5 speed and auto transmission) and the clutch depressed (T5, T56, Tremec 3550 & TKO)). This prevents the diagnostics from being run when the car is driven. Key On Engine Running test mode takes the throttle control away from the driver for several tests. This could prove hazardous if the computer was jumpered into test mode and then driven.The NSS code 67 can be bypassed for testing. You will need to temporarily ground computer pin 30 to the chassis. Computer pin 30 uses a Lt blue/yellow wire. Remove the passenger side kick panel and then remove the plastic cover from the computer wiring connector. Use a safety pin to probe the connector from the rear. Jumper the safety pin to the ground near the computer.