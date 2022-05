I'm wanting to put a 347 stroker in the 85 GT. Is it better to buy or have one built locally? Are there some good engine builders around Fort Worth, Burleson, Arlington, and Mansfield area? Any engine builders around that have an engine dyno to break it in on and tune it? It will be carburated. My goals are around 450hp 10.5:1 compression so I can run 93 octane pump gas.