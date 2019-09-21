Caddilac XTS 14" Brembo brakes on a Mustang...under $300

Mustang5L5
Feb 18, 2001
Just messing around with this setup, no intention of running it, but pretty impressed how it fits together. Not strictly 100% bolt on though..but can be.

Cobra 13" rotor on the right.

004DA454-953E-467E-B023-7983607EA200.jpeg.jpg


They are Junkyard Caddy XTS Brembos, and GT500 14" rotors. I paid $90 for the paid of brembos from a recycler, and $70 a rotor. Grand total $230.

However, they need some modification, Approx 0.075" needs to be machined off the mounting flange of the caliper, and the caliper mount inserts need to be removed and replaced with modified machined inserts with a 1mm offset. Basically...you need some machining skills and equipment to do this swap. After that....100% bolt on

But...I don't have wheels big enough to clear these, so this is the end of the road. just a fun experiement.
 
KRUISR

KRUISR

Apr 16, 2015
Well it's happening....

Here is my mock up with rim.

20210615_211604.jpg 20210615_202550.jpg

18x9 Saleen Reps, 14" x 1.26" Shelby rotors, XTS calipers. Needed to shave about 0.075 off the caliper mount flanges (as Mustang5L5 said), made a set of inserts with 1mm/3mm offset hole like he has made. I get 0.030/0.036 side to side clearance between rotor and caliper. Everything spins smooth with no contact.

I also cut a little more material to allow calipers lower on rotor.

20210615_185557.jpg
I clearances into the caliper the blue marks...
20210615_192912.jpg
 
