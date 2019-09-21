Caddilac XTS 14" Brembo brakes on a Mustang...under $300

Just messing around with this setup, no intention of running it, but pretty impressed how it fits together. Not strictly 100% bolt on though..but can be.Cobra 13" rotor on the right.They are Junkyard Caddy XTS Brembos, and GT500 14" rotors. I paid $90 for the paid of brembos from a recycler, and $70 a rotor. Grand total $230.However, they need some modification, Approx 0.075" needs to be machined off the mounting flange of the caliper, and the caliper mount inserts need to be removed and replaced with modified machined inserts with a 1mm offset. Basically...you need some machining skills and equipment to do this swap. After that....100% bolt onBut...I don't have wheels big enough to clear these, so this is the end of the road. just a fun experiement.