Cam for 69 351W

Hi Guys!Ive gotten my hands on a 69 Mustang with a 351WNow that my job is closed down until in the middle of august I've got plenty of time to make some of the improvements I had in mind!Im thinking The First step will be a new camshaft!The Current setup of the engine is:Edelbrock 1405 600CFM CarberuratorEdelbrock RPM Performer intakeLong Tube headersPertronix Ignitor 3 with pertronix flamethrower coilFMX TransmissionStock ConverterStock Rear EndI was thinking of pulling the heads at the same time to get them ported and polishedThe Camshaft that i was planning on ordering is this LunatiAny advise would med appreciated!Best Regards