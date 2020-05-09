Cam for 69 351W

Jaha95
Member
-
- Apr 26, 2020
-
- 3
-
- 1
-
- 13
-
- 25
Hi Guys!
Ive gotten my hands on a 69 Mustang with a 351W
Now that my job is closed down until in the middle of august I've got plenty of time to make some of the improvements I had in mind!
Im thinking The First step will be a new camshaft!
The Current setup of the engine is:
Edelbrock 1405 600CFM Carberurator
Edelbrock RPM Performer intake
Long Tube headers
Pertronix Ignitor 3 with pertronix flamethrower coil
FMX Transmission
Stock Converter
Stock Rear End
I was thinking of pulling the heads at the same time to get them ported and polished
The Camshaft that i was planning on ordering is this Lunati
Any advise would med appreciated!
Best Regards
Ive gotten my hands on a 69 Mustang with a 351W
Now that my job is closed down until in the middle of august I've got plenty of time to make some of the improvements I had in mind!
Im thinking The First step will be a new camshaft!
The Current setup of the engine is:
Edelbrock 1405 600CFM Carberurator
Edelbrock RPM Performer intake
Long Tube headers
Pertronix Ignitor 3 with pertronix flamethrower coil
FMX Transmission
Stock Converter
Stock Rear End
I was thinking of pulling the heads at the same time to get them ported and polished
The Camshaft that i was planning on ordering is this Lunati
Any advise would med appreciated!
Best Regards
Last edited: