It's a brand new Stewart Warner Wings electric oil pressure gauge. When I turn the key to 'on' it stays at zero but as soon as I hit 'start' the gauge pegs at 80 psi and stays there. However, after I start it once, then shut it off, if I turn it to 'on' again then it pegs at 80. If I let it sit an hour then go back and try again when I turn it to 'on' then it stays at zero. Very strange!

I removed the SW and installed a cheap, brand new, mechanical gauge and oil press shoots to 62 at start up then drops to 50 after a minute or two. So I have the proper pressure. I've replaced the factory electric sending unit with an Echlin piece from NAPA. I installed a new wire. I even sent the SW gauge back to Summit and they sent me another one. All 3 components in the circuit are new and it still does the same thing.

There're 3 terminals on the back of the gauge. 'G' goes to a dedicated ground, 'S' goes to the sending unit and 'I' goes directly to the 'IGN' terminal on the back of the ignition switch.

Drivetrain and harness from a '93.



I'm at a loss! Any ideas?