Engine Carburetor spacer suggestions?

limp

limp

wrap a little cheese around it and its a done
Oct 4, 2020
1,174
832
123
66
Florida
83 mustang 302... I am replacing the carb and will NOT be reusing the EGR carb plate.....
Does anyone have any suggestions on to what to replace it with? There seem to be many different materials they come in..
metal, Phenolic, plastic, wood ???
Should I stick with the 4 hole type? Seems as if I have read where that improves low end response
DSCF0952.JPG
?
TY as always
DSCF0951.JPG
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

78 Mach1
Sun visor tips
Replies
9
Views
176
1974 - 1978 Mustang II Talk & Tech
manicmechanic007
manicmechanic007
slipkid269
Giving the bird... new brains.
Replies
9
Views
606
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
CarMichael Angelo
CarMichael Angelo
K
Fox Finding the best head gasket for semi-built 302
Replies
8
Views
1K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Kulvox
K
I
Progress Thread Exorcising a '76 Coupe
Replies
26
Views
2K
1974 - 1978 Mustang II Talk & Tech
IICrew
I
CtCarl
Fox Spare Tire Cover, or The "May-As-Wells" Will Get You Every Time
Replies
4
Views
1K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
manicmechanic007
manicmechanic007
Top Bottom