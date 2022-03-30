83 mustang 302... I am replacing the carb and will NOT be reusing the EGR carb plate.....
Does anyone have any suggestions on to what to replace it with? There seem to be many different materials they come in..
metal, Phenolic, plastic, wood ???
Should I stick with the 4 hole type? Seems as if I have read where that improves low end response?
TY as always
Does anyone have any suggestions on to what to replace it with? There seem to be many different materials they come in..
metal, Phenolic, plastic, wood ???
Should I stick with the 4 hole type? Seems as if I have read where that improves low end response
TY as always