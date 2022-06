I installed my SVE c/c plate on the passenger side and I replaced my oem strut to an SR Performance one. The instructions are kinda vague and the videos dont really help. I reused my strut boot with bump stop under it but it seems that it wont work with it on (the bottom of the strut wont move freely towards the rear of the car). Some sites are saying you cant use the boot. If i remove the boot, can i at least use a bump stop?