Clanking rattling front end noise 02' Mustang GT

trlps_

trlps_

New Member
Feb 25, 2020
9
0
1
21
Houston
Hello, so this happened while driving home i can only assume, pull into my apartment complex, pull into my parking spot and car dies. It struggled to turn over a few time, about 2 to 3 max and after that it turned over and on fine and normal but did notice a weird clanking like noise coming from the front end. Not sure what it is but ive been reading possible timing chain guide that snapped or at the most having something to do with that chain, going to leave the link to a clip of what it sounds like since cant upload the clip here, thanks in advance!

View: https://youtu.be/4oomcn1dqao
 

