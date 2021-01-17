Drivetrain Clutch Pedal Stuck?? 04 Mach 1

T

theorangemach

New Member
Dec 21, 2020
4
0
1
30
Las Vegas
This is an additional problem to my O2 Sensor Code (Thread link can be found: here)
I have a problem with my clutch pedal.

So I had my clutch and flywheel recently replaced. Exedy Stage 2 & Exedy Flywheel. So apparently I was told that I was supposed to lube the TOB Shaft upon installation and I was not aware of that. Some of my friends that have SN95s haven't lubed such thing when replacing their clutch so I'm confused. The symptoms I'm having is when I press down the clutch pedal you can hear it stick. If you ever open your car door and the hinges are a little rusted and creeks when it opens and sounds like it's in need of WD40; yeah.. that's the feeling and sound it makes when I press the clutch down. As well as letting off on the clutch it makes a little creaking sound. Inspecting the clutch cable, seems brand new. I don't know what it could be, I tried spraying white lithium through the holes in the transmission, I don't know if I can lube the TOB Shaft without having to pull the transmission but if anybody can help me and probably give me a solution to this that would be greatly appreciated. Also, will it damage any parts in the transmission if I drive it like this without fixing it?
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

E
Clutch Pedal issue with 2015 ecostang
Replies
0
Views
187
2015+ Specific Tech
EcoMan
E
M
Clutch issues
Replies
0
Views
162
2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk-
Mattpastran6
M
H
Clutch chirping/knocking??
Replies
17
Views
1K
1994 - 1995 Specific Tech
revhead347
revhead347
P
1996 Saleen Starting Issues Help Please
Replies
3
Views
337
SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
psurges1981
P
T
Rattling throwout bearing noise from brand new mcleid street pro clutch
Replies
5
Views
786
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
nickyb
nickyb
Top Bottom