Continuing on to my other projects thread

On my 2007 Merc and another 2005 vehicle, (daily drivers), the clear coating on the aluminum wheels is either starting to have pits, or especially on one wheel, has suddenly coming off like a bad 80’s GM paint job! On a couple of wheels, I think the clear coat is doing harm now. It looks like sitting outside in the UV rays is yellowing the clear and making it flake off.



So what is the cheap way to make them look better? Then what is the right DIY way to help this? A diamond micro finish and pro re-spray on 8 wheels is probably more than I want to spend with other current projects.



I have seen plastikoat or some peel off paint on wheels that might cover the pitted ones. Will Airplane Stripper (the product, not a person!) take off the clear coat and leave us with raw aluminum to polish or spray with another clear coating?