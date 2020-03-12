Current project

Saberdemon
- Mar 12, 2020
- 3
- 0
- 1
1970 Mustang Coupe
Complete ground up build
Body stripped and all body work, body fabrication and primer completed in house.
Heidts Mustang 2 IFS front suspension
351W strokes to 393
FITech system provides the fuel
Trick flow 225 high port heads
Custom camshaft designed by Joel5.0
C6 transmission
Ford 9” rear
And lots of new replacement goodies to replace old worn out and broken parts.
not to mention hours upon hours of work.
