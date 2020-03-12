Current project

S

Saberdemon

New Member
Mar 12, 2020
3
0
1
Maryland
1970 Mustang Coupe
Complete ground up build
Body stripped and all body work, body fabrication and primer completed in house.
Heidts Mustang 2 IFS front suspension
351W strokes to 393
FITech system provides the fuel
Trick flow 225 high port heads
Custom camshaft designed by Joel5.0
C6 transmission
Ford 9” rear
And lots of new replacement goodies to replace old worn out and broken parts.
not to mention hours upon hours of work.

8F19ABD1-874B-4892-BAFF-CE1EAC7AA161.jpeg

CFA48A4F-1854-455D-B934-B742216DC685.jpeg
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
9646gt Current Before And After Pics Of My Project :) 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 23
98COBRA281 My current project.... 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 46
bhuff30 My current project: 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
1slow95 Pics of my current project. Going DIS 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 40
94superstang Pics of my Current and past projects 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 7
Similar threads
Current Before And After Pics Of My Project :)
My current project....
My current project:
Pics of my current project. Going DIS
Pics of my Current and past projects
Top Bottom