Current project

1970 Mustang CoupeComplete ground up buildBody stripped and all body work, body fabrication and primer completed in house.Heidts Mustang 2 IFS front suspension351W strokes to 393FITech system provides the fuelTrick flow 225 high port headsCustom camshaft designed by Joel5.0C6 transmissionFord 9” rearAnd lots of new replacement goodies to replace old worn out and broken parts.not to mention hours upon hours of work.