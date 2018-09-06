danielhv 87 microsquirt project

danielhv
Member
-
- Sep 6, 2018
-
- 41
-
- 0
-
- 6
-
- 38
I feel like I'm just going in circles with my Microsquirt / Tunerstudio setup. Do we have anyone that knows the ins and outs of this? Trying to get idle setup correctly.
Ive got my spark and fuel table flattened out in the idle areas while I try to work this out, and will smooth it once I'm certain it's idling properly.
Here is my latest log, and tune.
Log: https://drive.google.com/open?id=13O...ty5ICFspn_3orB
Tune: https://drive.google.com/open?id=1yS...nez0gzl_88shUG
Car is an 87GT, V3 @ 10psi, AFR185's, Systemax 2, E cam, 4r70w, 42lb Bosch Green Giants
Ive got my spark and fuel table flattened out in the idle areas while I try to work this out, and will smooth it once I'm certain it's idling properly.
Here is my latest log, and tune.
Log: https://drive.google.com/open?id=13O...ty5ICFspn_3orB
Tune: https://drive.google.com/open?id=1yS...nez0gzl_88shUG
Car is an 87GT, V3 @ 10psi, AFR185's, Systemax 2, E cam, 4r70w, 42lb Bosch Green Giants