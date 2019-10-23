Dead Axle thread

Ok, I've almost got this nailed down. The axle builder who seems the most knowledgeable has convinced me that the most common failure point is the bearing on an axle once you get into this range. He wants me to run a full size 9" axle bearing with 9" ends. Apparently, the setup Moser uses is a designed to be a bolt on kit that uses a smaller bearing. When you build an axle "the right way," The ends are cut off, and new ones are welded back an axle jig to make the driveline perfeclty straight. So "the right way" has two advantages, perfectly straight, and big ass bearings. Unbelievably, there are no bolt on brake kits that retain both the parking brake, and the ABS. I haven't given up on my ABS and my parking brake. I kept on digging on this one. Mark Williams makes a 9' end, just as big, just as strong, uses the same big bearing, but it has an 8.8" flange on it. However, Mark Williams does not make an axle with a provision for an ABS reluctor, so I have to get the axle from Moser. Then, theoretically, any brake kit that bolts up to a stock axle, will bolt up to this. I can definitely run my stock brakes, and possibly upgrade to a Cobra kit. Hope this all works out.
Kurt