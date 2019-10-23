Dead Axle thread

96pushrod said: With 31 spline axles and rear disc brakes your odds of walking an axle out of the housing is pretty slim.

Just have the axle tubes welded, put some 31 splines in with the c clips and have at it. I've personally seen 31 splines go 1.2s 60s, making 800+ whp, forever and never have issues.

I have terrible luck. I've seen an axle fail, and the wheel came off tearing the caliper off with it. The 33 spline axle setup is about the same price as the 31 spline. The axles are the same price actually, and the 33 spline Truetrac is $50 more than the 31 spline Truetrack This is one of those things where if I am going to do it, I just want to do it once. If I build this axle once, and later have the opportunity to put the turbocharged setup I would like to put in the car, the axle will already be up to the task. The current axle is not useable. The last time I tried to race the car (in the long long ago), one tire got way hotter than the other, and when it came up off the line, it went straight for the wall. The stock locker is fried. The Eaton TrueTrac will not work with c-clips. It's about $600, which in all reality isn't much more than replacing my carrier with a 31 spline one and repacking the locker. It's purely mechanical with no wear parts.I think it's money well spent to do it this way. I really want to just get the car back on the track and get some seat time in it. Worry about putting a more powerful engine it when the rest of the car is working right, and I have some more practice. I had a successful nitrous test in it this week. That's huge progress.Kurt