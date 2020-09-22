Dual Blade TB on a 2v

Jul 5, 2020
I've been hunting for the most cost effective plenum option for a 2v. My major concern was that I'd like to not spend the money on an aftermarket plenum for a Pi/stock intake manifold as I will be using a Victor Jr in the future and I refuse to choke out the 4150 flange with a mmr adapter. Walking through a junkyard, I hatched my idea to use a plenum from a Triton v10. It uses the same 57mm twin blade tb as a Lincoln/cobra 4v, uses the same number of vacuum lines, same tps, identical IAC, and best of all no egr as the whole plenum is a composite plastic like the pi intakes. My question now, do people not use these in place of a 6061 or mmr combo because they don't know they exist? I payed 15 dollars for the plenum and tb with all sensors and IAC. A 6061 is $300 on its own. Do you think I would see gains over a ported stock plenum with a 70mm aviator tb and would it be able to compare to a 6061 when used on the edelbrock? Ive almost finished making a couple port matched, half inch adapters to sandwich together and bolt the plenum onto a pi intake manifold so I will absolutely be able to post a before and after. Just interested in others thoughts on the plenum.
 

