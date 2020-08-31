My name is Longsideburns202, if you add gmail. com to the name thats my personal email,



So my issue is i have a 92 LX 4 Cyl converted over to a 5 speed 5.0 EFI, now that i've done the conversion, i was excited to try it out, but now as soon as i put the tranny in reverse, it revs high, to 4.5k-5k and hangs there until i remove out of reverse gear. If i cycle through all other 5 gears nothing happens as in no rev up or hang. And i am parked in my garage so i haven't fully tried to go forward either. I am stumped, and don't know where to begin, i guess to say the least, i want to be pointed in the right direction versus, trying to problem solve and don't know where to start. im located in Las Vegas NV. any help is greatly appreciated. Thank you in advance! Tranny is a t5.