Engine Engine/transmission HIGH REV IN REVERSE

L

Longsideburns202

New Member
Aug 31, 2020
1
0
1
29
las vegas, Nevada
My name is Longsideburns202, if you add gmail. com to the name thats my personal email,

So my issue is i have a 92 LX 4 Cyl converted over to a 5 speed 5.0 EFI, now that i've done the conversion, i was excited to try it out, but now as soon as i put the tranny in reverse, it revs high, to 4.5k-5k and hangs there until i remove out of reverse gear. If i cycle through all other 5 gears nothing happens as in no rev up or hang. And i am parked in my garage so i haven't fully tried to go forward either. I am stumped, and don't know where to begin, i guess to say the least, i want to be pointed in the right direction versus, trying to problem solve and don't know where to start. im located in Las Vegas NV. any help is greatly appreciated. Thank you in advance! Tranny is a t5.
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
wiseguyk Fox What's A Fair Asking Price For High Mileage Stock 5.0/t-5 Setup? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 13
M How to install a 1972 ford inline 6 cylinder 200 engine into a 1983 Ford Mustang which had a V6? Compatibility issues with engine / transmission? The Welcome Wagon 1
R Electrical Engine Swap HELP SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 1
Justin87 Engine Engine and Transmission Removal Tips Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 6
1 For Sale 302 with T5 World Class Transmission (350 HP) (MD) $5500 OBO Engine and Power Adder 0
B 2000 V6 Mustang knocking sound 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
B Electrical 2007 GT Auto to Manual Swap - engine not starting 2005 - 2009 Specific Tech 2
E Rev Limiter On 1998 V6 Mustang 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 1
K 3.8l Vibration - Engine Swap 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 5
C New Gt Owner! Bad Noise Coming From Drivetrain Behind Engine. Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 7
I Drivetrain Looking To Get A New Engine And Transmission 1974 - 1978 Mustang II Talk & Tech 2
cmerk27 1998 Mustang Gt Engine Swap. I Need Help! SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 6
O 99 To A 95 Engine Swap 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 3
The Green GT Pulling Engine And Transmission Together Or Separately? 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 6
The Green GT Pulling Engine And Transmission 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 12
Whammytap Engine Not Braking Between Shifts Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 10
L Please Help!! Transmission Issue After Engine Replacement 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 3
H Help! Engine Replacement, Now Throw Out Bearing?? 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 2
B Removal Of Transmission And Engine. 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 16
Nathaniel Donnelly Rebuild C4 Or Replace With C6 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 7
M Transmission Or Engine 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 11
T Engine Engine And Transmission Issue SN95 V6 Mustang Tech 0
A Fox Engine Or Transmission Knock 1990 5.0 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 5
A 2011 Mustang 3.7l Engine & Transmission 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 4
C SOLD 1998 Mustang Cobra Engine And T45 Transmission - $2800 Drivetrain Parts 3
C Expired 4.6 Engine/transmission From 98 Gt Engine and Power Adder Parts 0
A Expired 2003 Mustang GT Engine And Transmission Engine and Power Adder Parts 2
M Expired 5.0 Mustang Engine and Transmission on a rolling chassis Fox Body Mustangs For Sale (1979-93) 11
S Expired 95 mustang gt convertible parts, transmission, engine, doors, wheels, body and interior parts. Drivetrain Parts 1
S Expired 95 mustang gt convertible parts, doors, transmission, engine, body and interior parts for sale Engine and Power Adder Parts 0
M F/S: Complete built 4.6 2V Engine, Transmission and more Engine and Power Adder Parts 4
Mach1_Marauder Complete engine, ProCharger and transmission package! Engine and Power Adder Parts 0
M 1996 MUSTANG 3.8 ENGINE AND AODE TRANSMISSION Drivetrain Parts 0
M 98 2V engine/transmission for sale Drivetrain Parts 2
M Transmission and engine question for 76 cobra 2 1974 - 1978 Mustang II Talk & Tech 4
199 Engine oil, Transmission and Power Steering fluid Classic Mustang Specific Tech 1
S Ford 5.0 Rebuilt Engine/ with transmission Engine and Power Adder 1
B Mustang 4.6 Engine & Transmission Engine and Power Adder Parts 0
fivespeedsteed replacing engine/transmission mounts. 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 12
R engine to transmission plate is it important ? 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 3
stangalator engine and transmission problems after pi swap SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 6
automart Boss 302 Engine/transmission question Classic Mustang Specific Tech 14
Shaolin Crane Engine and transmission Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 4
P Engine and transmission advice needed Classic Mustang Specific Tech 3
toyman Engine & Transmission Mounts 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 5
K 2005 - 2006 Ford Mustang GT Engine & Transmission into 1998 Ford Mustang GT SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 3
O 00GT transmission fit 03GT engine? 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 2
O 00GT transmission/clutch fit 03GT engine? SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 3
Adam95GT New Engine / Transmission + More Goodies! :) 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 48
9 Which Transmission with Crate Engine? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 38
Similar threads
Top Bottom