Finally got my mustang, and its a rescue.

Hello. Im happy to be here.



I've been wanting to get a mustang since I was a kid, and I'm happy to say I've finally been able to make that happen. I recently purchased what I call my rescue pony, a 2002 GT premium convertible, and couldn't be happier. She was really rough, but I've now gotten her cleaned up and running better and am looking forward to bringing her back to her better days. Hopefully this community will be able to help me in that goal. Here and of course the state mustang club of course. Thanks for having me.