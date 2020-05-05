2012 Mustang GT, Kona blue, 6 speed, black leather, premium package w/ brembo brakes and appearance package, Shaker 1000 sound system, Boss 302 front fascia, Saleen grill, California Special rear spoiler and bumper, California Special rear surround, JLT cold air intake, Boss 302 valve covers, JLT oil separator, GT 500 exhaust w baffle delete, racing cats (will pass emissions), Eibach sportline springs, new American Muscle 20x9/20x10.5 wheels with new tires, tinted windows, rear window lovers, front and rear camera system, SCT programmer with 3 programs, for more pics and info on other upgrades text or email. 75k miles, Adult owned No trades

$18,500 OBO