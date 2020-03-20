Fox Oil Dipstick Tube

S

SmokeytheFox

New Member
Jul 19, 2018
1
0
1
21
Cleveland,Ohio
Hey, the past few days I’ve been trying to trace a oil leak that’s been cursing me. I’ve noticed my oil dipstick tube was pulled out and now I’m having trouble to install it again. I’ve been twisted and fighting this tube for hours but can’t get it to pass the first notched. I’ve tried lubing it and tapping, still not trying go in :fuss:How far exactly is the tube suppose to go ? It’s just a stock dipstick
 

Attachments

  • Sponsors(?)


2000xp8

2000xp8

SN Certified Technician
Aug 8, 2003
6,710
924
194
NJ
It's been a while, but i'm pretty sure it should only go in to where the tube itself expands.
Me personally, i'd just buy another, because if it's loose, it's going to leak again anyway.
And yes, they are a real pain to get in.
 
90sickfox

90sickfox

I didn't really have an issue with the stink...
SN Certified Technician
Mar 2, 2015
4,879
4,054
193
42
I've been successful with using a little right stuff sealant. Just smeared on the tube before that first notch. It doesn't go all the way down. Those things can be a pain to get on. Clean the top of that hole and the dip stick before putting the Permatex right stuff on.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
ragtop88 Engine Fox Body Oil Pump Replacement Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 6
Hudson N 5.0 fox blowing smoke help Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 7
Hudson N Fox body Oil breather 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 3
D 89 Fox Oil Pressure Gauge 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 1
S 89 Fox Low Oil Sensor Wire 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 3
Similar threads
Engine Fox Body Oil Pump Replacement
5.0 fox blowing smoke help
Fox body Oil breather
89 Fox Oil Pressure Gauge
89 Fox Low Oil Sensor Wire
Top Bottom