Fox Oil Dipstick Tube

Hey, the past few days I’ve been trying to trace a oil leak that’s been cursing me. I’ve noticed my oil dipstick tube was pulled out and now I’m having trouble to install it again. I’ve been twisted and fighting this tube for hours but can’t get it to pass the first notched. I’ve tried lubing it and tapping, still not trying go inHow far exactly is the tube suppose to go ? It’s just a stock dipstick