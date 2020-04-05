I've resisted a progress thread for some time - mainly because I'm extremely lazy. Given now I have plenty of time on my hands due to pseudo quarantine and a selfish need to document my car's progress, I'll introduce Earl, my 1989 LX. Bought the car with 76,xxx original miles, AOD 5.0L. Within a week of owning I had a shop in Tom's River put full length Steeda subframes on it then did a few maintenance/reliability items (fluids, plugs, oil pressure sensor, window buttons, cleared codes).Was originally going to keep it AOD so my wife could move for alternate side (live in Brooklyn & park on the street), but after a few weeks I got real bored. Last November did a factory correct 5 speed swap (A9L, factory harnesses, re-plugged O2 harness, etc) with a new T5-Z, RAM OEM replacement clutch, new aluminum drive shaft, rear main seal, etc. Tossed in used BBK shorties and Mac cat back while I was at itNotice the misplaced 25th Anniversary badge on the dash. This is not a 25th Anniversary car (built Jan 16, 1989). Some history on the car: was originally Deep Shadow Blue (N7), was repainted black (you can see the black jamb in the interior picture above), and previous owner painted the shade it's currently painted. It's definitely a 10 footer though, I need to find someone to properly repaint (I'll be painting the door/window trim before that, I really had that it's body color).Everything works, from the rear defroster, to the funky map/spot light, to cruise control. I'm the fourth owner, but last three kept meticulous records; the first owner's name was Earl so felt it was fitting to name the car after him. I have a 2.5" binder with receipts from maintenance, the original window sticker, the invoice, cash sale receipt, all the original marketing material - almost everything.As far as this thread going forward, I'm juggling a number of things (5 lug swap, heads/Intake, interior cleanup, 3G swap, contour fan) but it's tricky given I don't have a garage/driveway to work in and people are keeping to social distancing. So, for now, my guest room is a parts closet with a mattress and my living room has a china cabinet next to some Explorer intakes. Will post updates, share ideas, and complain when things don't go right.