Foxbody misfire

I have a 1990 mustang lx that has a bad misfire. It goes away up above 3,500 rpms but any lower than that it runs horrible. It runs super rich, and it will only run with the distributor all the way advanced. The car will idle for about 5 mins and out of nowhere it will cut off. From what i was told by the previous owner it has

F303 cam

24 lb injectors

BBK mass air

Edelbrock intake

Stock heads

Charcoal canister removed