Foxbody misfire

I have a 1990 mustang lx that has a bad misfire. It goes away up above 3,500 rpms but any lower than that it runs horrible. It runs super rich, and it will only run with the distributor all the way advanced. The car will idle for about 5 mins and out of nowhere it will cut off. From what i was told by the previous owner it has
F303 cam
24 lb injectors
BBK mass air
Edelbrock intake
Stock heads
Charcoal canister removed
