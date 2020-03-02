Foxbody misfire

A

Austin5.0

New Member
Mar 2, 2020
1
0
1
18
North Carolina
I have a 1990 mustang lx that has a bad misfire. It goes away up above 3,500 rpms but any lower than that it runs horrible. It runs super rich, and it will only run with the distributor all the way advanced. The car will idle for about 5 mins and out of nowhere it will cut off. From what i was told by the previous owner it has
F303 cam
24 lb injectors
BBK mass air
Edelbrock intake
Stock heads
Charcoal canister removed
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
K Electrical Can someone tell me what these connector is for on 91lx ecu harness Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 0
R 4v foxbody 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 3
Z Engine 88 foxbody not running Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 4
Mstng93SSP Is the foxbody used part market dead? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 69
8 Throwing Codes And Misfiring Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 21
Similar threads
Electrical Can someone tell me what these connector is for on 91lx ecu harness
4v foxbody
Engine 88 foxbody not running
Is the foxbody used part market dead?
Throwing Codes And Misfiring
Top Bottom