Foxbody with no start issues

Jun 3, 2020
- 1
- 0
- 1
- 45
Looking for some help or advice. I've just recently rebuilt my 1991 LX with a 408 stroker motor and MSD ignition system, and Aeromotive Fuel System. Here is what has been done so far:
Verified fuel pressure running around 42PSI, and the motor has great compression, problem seems to be with the Ignition System.
So to start I did a wire tuck, and battery relocation to the trunk, to which I was extremely cautious to use the correct gauge wires, and all my grounds I sanded down the locations to make sure they made good contact. I have 12 volts, to the MSD box and when cranking it drops down to around 10 volts. Verified with all the on-line sites I can find that my TFI and PIP are sending a proper signal to the coil but it still wont fire with my MSD 6AL box connected. If I by-pass the 6AL box I can see a spark but it looks weak. I have talked with MSD numerous times, and done there box/coil test and which has me ground the white wire to body ground with key on and I get a GREAT spark. So to me there is definitely a signal missing when cranking to the coil.
I have replaced the MSD 6AL box, coil, and distributor all twice with no difference. Any help would be GREATLY appreciated.
