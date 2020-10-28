FOR SALE- $799 OBO, I have low mileage (24,750 miles - mostly freeway miles as well) brakes available from from my 2013 Mustang GT w/ Track Package. Only reason I am selling is that I upgraded my brake system recently. Would be great if local pick-up can be arranged as I am in the Atlanta, GA area. Vehicle has never seen snow, and very rarely even sees any exposure to rain. Please PM me if interested. Please no low ball offers, and buyer would be responsible for UPS Ground shipping fees if not picking up locally, thanks!!