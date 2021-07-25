For Sale FS: 1993 Track ready Fox Body Mustang Champ/Lemons/Track car

S

Saminator

New Member
Jul 25, 2021
1
1
0
69
Northern Kentucky
Price - $14,700
Edgewood, KY
Track ready FOX Body Mustang Champ/Lemons/Track car
1993

forum.champcar.org

TRACK READY 1993 Fox Body Mustang for sale (***15% price cut***)

This car has been meticulously modified for ChampCar. It has had one race in August 2019 at Gingerman and it finished 2nd in its class (D). Not bad for first time out. This past winter I made many changes to the weak areas we discovered during the race which I believe will make it a VERY competit...
forum.champcar.org forum.champcar.org

DD065B55-D081-48E2-8A56-DCAB714566EA.jpeg
 
  • Like
Reactions: 1 user

  • Sponsors(?)


StangNet members!! Check out our new knowmoto app and win a $100 gift card from Late Model Restoration.
StangNet created a new car social app called knowmoto! Add your Mustang or post a photo in the knowmoto app and enter for a chance at a $100 gift card from LMR. Click the LMR Logo for more about the knowmoto Mega Thread!
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

B
SOLD 1993 Mustang LX Notchback- 347 Stroker
Replies
7
Views
656
Fox Body Mustangs For Sale (1979-93)
Bzammitt
B
darkfader
For Sale 1993 GT 5spd project for sale
Replies
0
Views
748
Fox Body Mustangs For Sale (1979-93)
darkfader
darkfader
F
Progress Thread I'm restoring my dad's fox body and I have some questions regarding my engine restoration
Replies
39
Views
1K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Willybill32
Willybill32
DudeStang
Progress Thread Finally got my first Fox Body - 1988 GT
Replies
844
Views
42K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
90sickfox
90sickfox
H
WTB/Trade WTB 1993 Mustang Cobra Black on Black
Replies
16
Views
2K
Fox Body Mustangs For Sale (1979-93)
Noobz347
Noobz347
Top Bottom