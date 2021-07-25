Saminator
Price - $14,700
Edgewood, KY
Track ready FOX Body Mustang Champ/Lemons/Track car
1993
Edgewood, KY
Track ready FOX Body Mustang Champ/Lemons/Track car
1993
TRACK READY 1993 Fox Body Mustang for sale (***15% price cut***)
This car has been meticulously modified for ChampCar. It has had one race in August 2019 at Gingerman and it finished 2nd in its class (D). Not bad for first time out. This past winter I made many changes to the weak areas we discovered during the race which I believe will make it a VERY competit...
forum.champcar.org