fuel cutoff inertia switch

John Dirks Jr

John Dirks Jr

there is enough sticking out to grab on to
5 Year Member
Jun 28, 2013
2,860
1,222
174
57
Maryland
I've never had problems with the inertia switch on either of my Foxbody cars. I assume they are pretty reliable. Are they as reliable as I think?

I'm asking because I might want to use one on another vehicle I'm working on. It's an LT1 - 4L60e from a 94 Z28 in a 79 Malibu wagon. The project is going well.

How well does the inertia switch provide the safety feature for which its intended? What type of impacts will it detect and react to? I'm particularly interested if it will react to a broad side impact to the drives side since that might knock the driver unconscious which would leave the key on and have potential for big fire if theres a fuel leak.

Any input on these inertia switches and how they work is much appreciated.
 

KRUISR

KRUISR

5 Year Member
Apr 16, 2015
819
302
83
51
Years ago I spun my 4 cylinder Mustang around on the ice. I did a 270* rotation and took out 4 guard posts. First hit just in front of driver door, popped the next two out of the ground as the guard cable rode up and ground half way through the A-pillar, further spinning me clockwise where the 4th post hit passenger door, I then slid straight backwards down embankment (approx 50-60* incline) where I came to rest against a farmers fence.

Next day needed to clean the frozen mud from tailpipe and reset inertia switch to start and run the car.
 
John Dirks Jr

John Dirks Jr

there is enough sticking out to grab on to
5 Year Member
Jun 28, 2013
2,860
1,222
174
57
Maryland
Nice description, I visualized that mess in my head pretty good, Thanks for sharing that
 
KRUISR

KRUISR

5 Year Member
Apr 16, 2015
819
302
83
51
No problem. In short it worked. I had no injuries. For fun I just looked up where it happened on Google Maps and here is a recent StreetView pic of the area.

I went down near the Narrow Lane sign.

Ditch.jpg
 
KRUISR

KRUISR

5 Year Member
Apr 16, 2015
819
302
83
51
Yes I could have. It was the wood posts with 3 cables back then (93/94). Basically when I was popping the posts out, the car went under the cables. They needed 2 tow trucks to get the car up. One to lift the cables, one to pull up the car.
 
