fuel cutoff inertia switch

I've never had problems with the inertia switch on either of my Foxbody cars. I assume they are pretty reliable. Are they as reliable as I think?



I'm asking because I might want to use one on another vehicle I'm working on. It's an LT1 - 4L60e from a 94 Z28 in a 79 Malibu wagon. The project is going well.



How well does the inertia switch provide the safety feature for which its intended? What type of impacts will it detect and react to? I'm particularly interested if it will react to a broad side impact to the drives side since that might knock the driver unconscious which would leave the key on and have potential for big fire if theres a fuel leak.



Any input on these inertia switches and how they work is much appreciated.