Gen 1.5 Coyote (2013/14) vs Gen 2/3

I was wondering what the shortfalls of the 2013/14 short block are. I see that it is very common to swap a gen 2 short block when going for big power with FI on these cars.



I have owned my 2014 GT for about a year, it’s FBO and I’m not happy with the power. I have been considering purchasing a forged rotating assembly to replace any weak points and an on3 single kit and push for 1000whp. Will not having a gen2 block stop me from this goal and what’s different between the blocks? Will the gen1 block blow up under a lot of boost?



It looks like I can get a gen 2 block for cheap from an f150 and throw the forged rotating assembly in. Does anyone see any issues with that if gen2 is the way to go?



My friends with s550s are telling me to just upgrade but I love the way the s197 looks.