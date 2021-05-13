GT350 seat swap question - electronic plug?

Hello all,



So here's my situation. Car came with the Recaro seats and I'd rather have the leather-trimmed bucket style.



The leather-trimmed seats I'd be swapping in are heated/cooled from the factory, whereas the Recaro style is not. Do these just plug in to a harness? I'd imagine the plug is the same for both seats, does anyone know?



In theory, I have a line on a touch screen panel that has the buttons for the heated/cooled seat feature out of a 2017 but my car is 2018.



Would these seats plug into a factory port and then have the heated/cooled capability? I'd imagine that's built in the seat itself and as long as the electrical components are there and the buttons they would operate correctly.



Any help & feedback would be greatly appreciated. Thank you!



William Kramer